Life is the greatest investment we will ever have. Just like a savings account, if we take more out of it than what we give, the value begins to decline quickly. If all we do is consume its value, we are cheating ourselves out of all that our life has to offer.
We can get complacent and live off the value we’ve already created, but, before long we feel the meaning of life slipping away. We should all strive to live a life that matters and that will make a difference in this ole world.
Look around and see the beauty you’ve created in the past, feel its substance and experience its wonder. Tell those who you value the most in your life just what they mean to you. Be thankful for their presence in your life. Find new ways to express in your own special way what it means to be alive. Then watch as the value begins increasing more and more.
