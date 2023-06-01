“11 Command and teach these things. 12 Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity. 13 Until I come, devote yourself to the public reading of Scripture, to exhortation, to teaching. 14 Do not neglect the gift you have, which was given you by prophecy when the council of elders laid their hands on you.”- 1 Timothy 4:11-14 (ESV)

My journey in ministry is one that some would call a rarity. I was called to preach the Gospel and totally surrender my life to ministry at the age of 12 years old. Fast forward nearly 8 years later, at 20 years old, I am still living my life to the same calling as I was when I was 12. However, that is not to say that there have not been some severe difficulty and intense trials along the way. Whether the trials be spiritual, mental, or physical, they have been consistently present in my ministerial life. Despite the trials’ pulsing presence , the great steadfast aid of the Scriptures has outlasted each pain. Out of all Scriptures, I have found that for young ministers--for all young Christians, actually — there is perhaps no better resource than Paul’s letter to the Romans to form a solid theological basis. 1st and 2nd Timothy is the greatest place to go to learn how to put the Biblical truths found in Romans into day to day action!

