He sat staring straight at me. Not a movement of any kind until I came close and suddenly like a bolt of lighting he turned. He ran. He did not turn to the right or the left but simply turned his back to me and ran straight in front of me. He ran with all of the speed he could achieve.
I had to make a choice of what to do. With quickness of mind the decision was made to straddle him. Just as I was right next to him and about to pass over him he turned to the left and BAM another squirrel bit the dust. Maybe I should have said, another squirrel bit the pavement.
It was not intentional on my part and I was even trying to miss him, but it just didn’t happen. My wife explained that squirrel didn’t know which way to go. I guess he was just like so many people in our World today. They just don’t know which way to go. Often the reason people are floundering in life and really do not know which way to go is because they are not connected to the Master Creator God.
We need to remember that we are created by a Divine God that has a plan of each of us. Jeremiah 29:11 states, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
The path is planned and the journey has a leader by the name of Jesus — all we have to do is follow. Following is not always easy because we have our own ideas, but our ideas will get us in trouble and may even cost us our lives.
As for me, I pray that I will have the wisdom to pay close attention to Jesus and follow His plan. I think I will be far better for it.
Editor’s Note: This column was originally published June 9, 2016.
