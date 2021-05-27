A good way to begin each day is with a prayer of dedication to our Lord. It may be a simple one you create for yourself such as, “Lord, I offer this day to you. Be my constant companion that I may love and serve you now and always.” In my prayer practice I say several prayers of dedication each morning that remind me of my relationship with God and my desire to be faithful in God’s service.
The following are prayers that you might like to use in your own devotional life:
“Lord, I have time, I have plenty of time,
All the time that you give me,
The years of my life,
The days of my years, the hours of my days,
They are all mine.
Mine to fill, quietly, calmly,
But to fill completely, up to the brim,
To offer them to you…
I am not asking you lord, for time to do this and then that,
But your grace to do conscientiously,
In the time that you give me,
What you want me to do.” (Michael Quoist)
•••
“Day by day, dear Lord, of thee three things I pray: to see thee more clearly, love thee more dearly, follow thee more nearly, day by day.”
(St. Richard of Chichester)
•••
“Take, O Lord, and accept all my liberty; my memory, my understanding, and my will. Take me, and all that I have and am. Thou hast given me all; behold, I restore all to Thee, to be disposed of according to Thy good pleasure. Give me only Thy grace and Thy love; this is sufficient for me; I will not ask anything else of Thee, but this.” (Ignatius of Loyola)
•••
“Almighty and eternal God, so draw my heart to you, so guide my mind, so fill my imagination, so control my will, that I may be wholly yours, utterly dedicated to you; and then use me, I pray you, as you will, and always to your glory and the welfare of your people; through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Amen.
(The Book of Common Prayer)
