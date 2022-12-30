With me In mind

This was a huge revelation for me. I had never looked at creation in this way! Although God masterfully created this beautiful universe and all that is in it, we are His shining glory, created with a range of emotion, for love, for family, for Him, for each other! And after all that, He still allows us to choose whether we follow Him and whether we will love Him or not. He gave us the gift of free will! Oh, the precious love that comes with free will. We were created to love but have the choice of loving Him, the choice of loving each other!

Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker and CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.

