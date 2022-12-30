With me In mind

This was a huge revelation for me. I had never looked at creation in this way! Although God masterfully created this beautiful universe and all that is in it, we are His shining glory, created with a range of emotion, for love, for family, for Him, for each other! And after all that, He still allows us to choose whether we follow Him and whether we will love Him or not. He gave us the gift of free will! Oh, the precious love that comes with free will. We were created to love but have the choice of loving Him, the choice of loving each other!
We will never be whole without recognizing our need for our creator. The reason we walk around this earth always searching is because either haven’t discovered Him or we’re not walking daily with Him, in the beauty of being with our creator, our purpose, our everything. Until He fills that hole in our heart, nothing else will ever satisfy our longings.
God loves you. He created all of this for you, with you in mind first! He has provided everything we will ever need in this life and in eternity to come, through Jesus Christ! He wants you to join His family. We become a member of God’s family when we accept Jesus Christ as our personal Lord and Savior. I’m so glad I’m a part of the family of God!
James 1:18 In the exercise of His will He brought us forth by the word of truth, so that we would be a kind of first fruits among His creatures.
Isaiah 43:7 Everyone who is called by My name, and whom I have created for My glory, whom I have formed, even whom I have made.” — Isaiah 43:7
Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker and CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.
