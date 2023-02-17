Working around Flint Ridge this week, the buttercups were everywhere, so the grands and I decided to pick a bouquet. As I was walking around with the children, I was overwhelmed with the thought of how they are the 9th generation of our family to enjoy this beautiful place. I then started thinking about family legacies and how they have been the fabric and uniqueness of our nation.
So many families around Logan County and the surrounding areas have been several generation farmers. Pondering about this had me reminiscing about Adam’s dad Rayford and the tradition of dairy farming which started with Adam’s great-grandfather Tom Scales of Nolensville, Tenn. Tom was born in the post-Civil War generation in 1873. He grew up in the reconstruction era and times were extremely lean, but through hard work and perseverance, he was able to buy a farm and start a dairy. In 1910 he and his sons were able to bottle and sell their milk. After milking the cows by hand, they would store their product in Mammoth Spring which was located on their farm. At 3 a.m. the following morning, all would bottle the milk and then take a horse and wagon 20 miles to Nashville and deliver the milk to their customers. This started the tradition of dairy farming for the Scales.
