This week we celebrate our newest national holiday, Juneteenth.
On June 19th, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to proclaim the end of slavery, effectively ending the practice in the former Confederate states. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but there was a two and a half year gap on the freeing of enslaved people in southern states due to the Civil War. However, General Lee surrendered his forces at Appomattox Courthouse in April, ending the conflict and giving Union forces the ability to travel through the South, proclaiming the freedom of those enslaved. Texas happened to be the last place they encountered slaves unaware of their freedom, finally reaching them on what we now known as “Juneteenth.” By December of that year, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted, ending slavery in the last two Union states with the institution in place (Deleware and Kentucky). The following year, the celebration of Juneteenth began, and as people relocated from Texas to other places, the tradition spread across the country. Now, we enjoy this day together as a national holiday, signed into law in 2021. It is an opportunity for freedom-loving Americans—of every race, color, and creed—to express their thankfulness that a shameful flaw in our national character was finally corrected, never to be seen again.
We are excited to celebrate Juneteenth at the library this year. LCPL has partnered with our friend Tonya West of AwakenedLife, LLC, to present an evening of festivity for everyone. This event is known as Juneteenth Jazz on the Lawn. Since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, we will be hosting our event on Friday evening, June 17th. We will have food vendors on site—Michael Morrow will be presenting “Juneteenth Nuggets,” and Sydnor Boys BBQ, LLC, will be available as well. DJ Trez Hammer will provide entertainment, delivering blues and jazz. Come ready for a good time, with plenty of space on the library lawn for dancing. We do encourage everyone to bring their own folding/camping chairs so that they can take a break and get off their feet while enjoying the food and music.
Don’t miss out on an awesome opportunity to recognize an important event as we celebrate Juneteenth at the library!
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
