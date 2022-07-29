Anthony G. Hearld, 65, of Quality, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville. Burial will follow in the Fitzhugh Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, July 29 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m until the time of service.
