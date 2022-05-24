Roberta Northern, age 94, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.
Roberta was born in Caneyville, Ky. on Jan. 8, 1928. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. She began her teaching career in the one-room schoolhouse in Grayson County, taught at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and then taught at Stevenson Elementary for a number of years. She was an avid bridge player being a member of several bridge clubs and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.J. Northern.
Roberta is survived by one son, Keith Northern and wife Dr. Karen Northern of Russellville, Ky.; one daughter, Nelda Northern Welborn of St. Charles, Mo.; six grandchildren, Jenny Henderson and husband Patrick, Libby Sheffield and husband Dustin, Sam Northern and wife Kara, Patrick Welborn, Allison Welborn, and Catharine Welborn, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Roberta Northern were conducted Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Thompson officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, May 21 from 12 p.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Sam Northern, Dustin Sheffield, Patrick Henderson, Virgil Benton, John Sheffield, and Buddy Smith.
