Josephine Haley, 87, of Franklin, Ky., passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Auburn Health Care.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. David Daugherty officiating. Burial followed in Felts Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 27 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 28 from 9-11 a.m.
