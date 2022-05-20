Aiden Alexander Moore, 15, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Pastor Mitch Hedge officiating. Burial will follow in the Gant Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, May 19 from 4-7 p.m.
