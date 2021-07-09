Raymond Dale Etheridge, 57, of Somerset, Ky., passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Satanta, Kansas.
The Russellville native was a son of the late Dale H. Etheridge and Betty Penrod Etheridge who survives. He was an over-the-road trucker and a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church.
Leaving to cherish his memories is his companion, Cathy Brown; his mother, Betty Etheridge; daughters, Scarlett Eadens (Adam), Katie Newberry (Richard), Kellie Sanders, Amber Shepherd (Ricky), and Ashlee VanHook; sons, Steven Hoffman and Jacob VanHook (Kaytlin); grandchildren, Chloe, Kyleigh, Carson, Reed, Kolton, Syrus, Ava, Jensen, Sawyer, Caroline, Elliott, Levi, Avery, and Jensen; three sisters, Cindy Yates (Dennis), Beverly Etheridge (Robby) and LeAnn Meguiar (David); one brother, David Etheridge (Sherry); several nieces and nephews, and his best friend for years, Terry Welch.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Thursday, July 8 from 4-8 p.m.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.