James Randy “Slick” Cash, 65, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Nick Stamps officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
