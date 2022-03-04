Bill Addison, 101, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter — Day Saints with Brother Alvin Frogue and Brother Larry Frogue officiating. Burial followed at the Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation began Wednesday, March 2 from 12 p.m. until time of service. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

