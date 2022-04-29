Darrell Wayne Hankins, 51, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Sunday April 24, 2022, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, Ky.
Darrell was a member of Muddy River Baptist Church, loved his family, had a passion for fishing, and loved weight lifting. He was a member of local 633 pipefitters union in Owensboro.
Darrell is survived by his parents, Harold Wayne Hankins and Paula (Embry) Hankins of Russellville, Ky.; wife, Christina (Havens) Hankins of Russellville, Ky.; son, Lyndon Wayne Hankins of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Landry Faith Hankins of Russellville, Ky.; sister-in-law, Tiffany (Robert) Cates of Russellville, Ky.; uncle, Ray J. Hankins of Russellville, Ky.; aunt, Janice Gowers of Knoxville, Tenn.; uncle, Phillip Embry of Lewisburg, Ky.; aunt, Linda Hunt of Morgantown, Ky.; uncle, Aaron Embry of Russellville, Ky.; aunt, Roseann Thomas of Lewisburg, Ky.; aunt, Sandy Dixon of Olmstead, Ky.; niece, Natalie Cates of Russellville, Ky.; nephew, Nathan Cates of Russellville, Ky., and many cousins.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in the Celebration Chapel at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Robert Futrell officiating. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, April 27 from 4 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m. Cremation followed.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.kirbyfuneralservices.com. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.
