Reverend Grant L. Minton passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. at the age of 71 years, 10 months, and 14 days.
Grant was born on Dec. 19, 1950, in Bowling Green, Ky. to the late Percy Minton and Juanita Minton (nee Luttrell).
Grant is survived by his beloved wife, Tonda Minton; sons, Matthew (Michelle) Minton, Brandon (Mackenzie) Minton, Marc Adam (Mariah) Clark, and Andrew (Kaitie) Clark; grandchildren, Jaxon Minton, Branson Minton, Bryson Minton, Kinley Grace Clark, Elliot “Ellie” Payton Clark, Hadley Elizabeth Clark, and William “Liam” Thomas Clark; sister, Beth (Donnie) Vincent; niece Katlyn (Justin) Watt; great-niece, Addyson Kate Watt, and great-nephew, Rylan Layne Wyatt. Grant was also a loving uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.
Reverend Minton was a faithful pastor at Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Ky. for 27 years. He was also a caring Hospice Chaplain for Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky. In his spare time, Grant enjoyed spending time with family, reading, coin collecting, and traveling. He was also a history and trivia enthusiast.
A memorial service was held at Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 320 East Main Street, Auburn, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Visitation began from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in Reverend Minton’s name to Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Ky. or Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
Services are provided by Hughes Funeral Alternatives at Hillcrest Abbey in St. Louis, Missouri. Friends and family can sign an online guestbook at www.HughesFuneralAlternatives.com.
