Devon Blair Blythe, 39, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Auburn, Ky.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Summers, and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
