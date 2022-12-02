Bobbie Gene Everett, 88, of Lewisburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Bobbie was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 2, 1934, to the late Leo and Hazel May (Yonts) Everett. He was a member of the New Union Baptist Church, a farmer, and a retired machine operator at Rockwell. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Marie Everett.
Bobbie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nelda Everett; his brother, Jewell Ray Everett of Greenville; and his sister, Martha Ann McIntosh of Sharon Grove.
Funeral services for Bobbie Gene Everett were conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at
the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Donnie Blick and Bro. Robert Futrell officiating. Burial followed in the Greenridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation began on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home, Russellville Chapel.
Pallbearers were Raymond Wright, Dale Miller, Charles Wright, Robbie McIntosh, Bradley Miller, Mike Smith, James Gaston and Joe Bailey Wright.
