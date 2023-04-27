Dana Hodge, 71, of Elkton, Ky., passed away on April 21, 2023, at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Ky.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of Todd County Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at the funeral Home Friday, April 29 from 12 p.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.