Norman Lee Hines, 82, RUSNWS-10-22-21 passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. The funeral service will be held in Tampa, Fla. on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. EST at New St. Paul AME Church and Oct. 23 at Bank Street Church in Russellville at 5 p.m. CST/6 p.m. EST.
