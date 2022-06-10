Neva Louise Dockins-Rohrer, 98, of Philpot, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice. The Logan County native was born April 10, 1924, to the late Homer and Floddie Dockins. Neva’s heart was in the home. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and writing poetry. Neva and her husband, Walter, would travel to estate sales and yard sales to purchase old furniture which Walter would commence to refurbish and refinish. They then opened one of the first local antique shops and operated it together during the 1960s and 70s.
In addition to her parents, Neva also was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Rohrer; daughter, Becky; sons, Michael, Edward, and Alex.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her son, Stephen and wife D.J.; two daughters-in-law, Kaye and Cathy; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Heather, Rebecca, Zoe, Sarah, Suzanne, and Patrick, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Neva Rohrer will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will begin Thursday, June 9 from 3-5 p.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
