Willadean McGhee, 81, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at West Side Church of Christ in Elkton with Mr. Doug Gregory officiating. Burial followed in the McPherson Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation began Tuesday, July 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the church building and Wednesday, July 14 after 9 a.m. until service time. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
