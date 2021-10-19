Douglas Owen Knox, 54, of Auburn, passed away Oct. 14, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at Willow Creek Mennonite Church with John Mark, Paul Miller, and John Hostetler officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Visitation began at the church Saturday, Oct. 16 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Kirby Funeral Services Russellville is in charge of arrangements.
