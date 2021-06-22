Luster Earl Hubbs, 59, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Luster was born Thursday, June 29, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Alfred Hubbs and Jean Hubbs, who survive. He is also survived by his life companion, Gayle Wilson.
Luster was a self-employed carpenter and attended New Hope General Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Also, surviving are daughters, Victoria Prunty of Drakesboro, Ky. and Brandy Jean Hubbs; brother, Hank Hubbs of Sharon Grove, Ky., and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Hubbs.
Graveside services were held Monday, June 21 at 1 p.m. at Arnold Cemetery located at New Hope Church Road Lewisburg, KY 42256 with Bro. Arno Kranz officiating. Burial followed in the Arnold Cemetery, Lewisburg, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Price Funeral Home Inc. to help with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.