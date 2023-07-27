Goldie Evelyn (Coursey) Mohon Skipworth, 95, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Creekwood Place in Russellville, Ky.
She was born Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1927, the daughter of the late Edward Goodnight Coursey and the late Lillie Florence Gorham Coursey. She was the wife of the late Anthony Skipworth. Prior to her marriage to Mr. Skipworth, Evelyn was married to the late John Albert Mohon.
She was a homemaker and a member of Elk Lick Baptist Church, where she served as a long-time Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. Evelyn also served as a Past President of the Baptist WMU, a member of the Baptist Medical Dental Team, and was a Kentucky Colonel. In addition to being very active in her church and denomination, she also loved the simpler things life had to offer, such as all children, being outside, writing, and even the cats that frequently visited her house. She will be missed tremendously!
Surviving are daughter, Angie (Jeff “JD”) Dudley of Lewisburg, Ky.; son, Dennis (Joan) Mohon of Lewisburg, Ky.; one step-daughter, Gayla (Danny) Luckett of Dunmor, Ky.; step-son, Billy W (Terri) Skipworth of Russellville, Ky.; four granddaughters, Dana O’Neal, Emily Lee, Taylor Simpson, and Baahanah Hendley; four grandsons, Ben Mohon, Jed Campbell, Ryan Campbell, and John Dudley; nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gale Mohon; daughter, Dianne Campbell, and step-daughters, Katy Greenwood and Patsy Skipworth.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at Elk Lick Baptist Church located at 6912 Green Ridge-Spa Road, Lewisburg, KY 42256, with Bro Art Hatfield and Bro. Chris Odle officiating. Burial followed in the Elk Lick Cemetery. Visitation began on Thursday, July 20 after 4:30 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. and Friday, July 21 at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 344, Russellville, KY 42276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.