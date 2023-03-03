Cheryl Diane (Dunn) Taylor, age 70, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Logan County, Ky., passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Ky. surrounded by her family.
Cheryl was born in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. on Aug. 8, 1952, to the late Clarence Raymond Dunn, Jr. and Helen Juanita (Moore)Davis. She was raised in Indianapolis, Ind., and moved to Russellville, Ky. in 1985 where she lived for 30 years with her husband William Gaither “Shorty” Taylor. Cheryl was a member of Crittenden Drive Church of Christ, she worked in the office and retired from Carpenter Company. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Dunn and Helen Davis, as well as her husband, William Gaither Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Dawnisa (Nick) Pabon of Louisville, Ky.; her brother, Jim (Mona) Dunn of Columbus, Ind.; her nephews, James Dunn and Chris Dunn, and her grandson, Mason Pabon.
Funeral services for Cheryl Diane Taylor will be conducted Wednesday, March 1 at 2 p.m. CST at Young Funeral Home, Russellville Chapel. Burial to follow at Wiley’s Chapel Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ky. Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. CST until time of the service at 2 p.m. CST.
Pallbearers are James Dunn, Chris Dunn, Greg Moore, Jeff Moore, Mitchell Moore, Tim Hall, and Bob McIntosh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wiley’s Chapel Cemetery C/O Ralph Crafton 4580 Deerlick Rd. Lewisburg, KY 42256, or the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab at www.sralab.org/givenow. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
