Sue Joyce Estes, age 80, of Chandlers Chapel, Ky., passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Estes was born in Logan County, Ky. on Jan. 18, 1941, to the late Elvis and Ruthell (Henderson) Christian. She was a member of the Chandlers Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from Chandlers School where she worked as a teacher’s aide with pre-school.
She is preceded in death by a great-grandson, Colton Scruggs.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Coren Estes; two sons, Richard Estes of Auburn, Ky. and Ronnie Estes (Lisa) of Greenbrier, Tenn.; a daughter, Sheila Scruggs (Jim) of Auburn, Ky.; a brother, Jimmy Christian (Sheila) of Lewisburg, Ky.; five grandchildren, Adam Scruggs, Tyler Scruggs, Evan Estes, Claire Estes, and Eli Estes, and two great-grandchildren, Abby Scruggs and Easton Scruggs.
Funeral services for Sue Estes will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Chandlers Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. Mark Rogers and Bro. Darrin Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation began Monday, Feb. 22 at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. at the Chandlers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers are Trevor Christian, Nick Christian, Travis Chick, Timmy Thomas, Ben Pape, and Adam Flick. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Henderson, M. T. Henderson, Peyton Flick, Michael Christian, and Randy Hudson.
The family asks that donations be made to Hosparus of Barren River. Envelopes will be available.
