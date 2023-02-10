Mary Louise Wright, 82, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her home.
Mary was born in Joliet, Ill. on May 27, 1940, to the late Herman and Margaret (McGahee) Butler. She is a member of the East Side Baptist Church and retired from Red-Kap.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Butler, Kenny Butler, Ronnie Butler, Bobby Butler, Buddy Butler, Hermon Butler Jr. and Eddie Butler; and three sisters, Margie Perez, Marion Cox and Dorothy Carey.
Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Henry Wright; two daughters, Debra Sanko (Alan) and Barbara Raymer (Andy) both of Russellville; two sisters, Jackie Butler of Florida and Susan Gallegos of Wisconsin; three grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mary Wright were conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Fuller, Bro. Jimmy Chapman and Bro. Butch Nash officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers were Alan Sanko, Andy Raymer, John Sanko, Craig Sanko, Kevin Summers and Paul Perez.
The family has asked for donations be made to the East Side Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
