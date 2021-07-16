Dorothy Louise Powell, age 99, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Mrs. Powell was born in Logan County, Ky. on May 9, 1922, to the late Virgil Garland and Cleo (Pickett) Murphy. She was a member of the Post Oak Baptist Church and a very proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Edgar Cullen Powell; two sons, Terry Powell and Jerry Powell; a daughter, Betty Joyce Powell; her brother, Stanford Murphy; her sister, Mary Carter; a grandson, Bro. Bryan Powell, and a great-grandson, Justice Perry.
Mrs. Powell is survived by her five sons, Bro. Wilbur Powell (Mary Frances) of Russellville, Wayne Powell (Mary Catherine) of Russellville, Freddie Powell (Lisa) of Russellville, Ray Powell (Patricia) of Hendersonville, Tenn., and James Powell (Renee) of Somerset; her daughter, Patricia Stamps (Billy) of Clarksville, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Dorothy Louise Powell will be conducted Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Nick Stamps, Bro. Rich Powell, Bro. Troy Perry, and Bro. Billy Stamps officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel will begin Friday, July 16 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Timmy Powell, Brad Powell, Brandon Powell, Landon Powell, Lincoln Powell, Ben Stamps, Jeremy Stamps, and Brett Powell.
Honorary pallbearers are Rhonda Powell, Karla Martin, Kathy Stuart, Lisa Meacham, Ashley Grant, Jayme Powell, Sara Perry, and Camille Powell.
