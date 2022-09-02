David Stanford Howlett, age 67, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Sky Line Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
David was born in Logan County, Ky. on Dec. 14, 1954, to the late William Stanford “Bill” Howlett and Mable Ruth (Douglas) Howlett. He attended New Friendship Baptist Church. He retired from Rafferty’s and also worked as an IT Technician. David loved his family and loved playing with his grandchildren. Along with his parents, David is preceded in death by a brother, Doug Howlett.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Howlett; two daughters, Julie Howlett of Bowling Green, Ky. and Katie Carpenter (Ben) of Russellville, Ky.; a brother, Dean Howlett of Bowling Green, Ky.; two sisters, Jane Clark (Rick) of Franklin, Ky. and Ethel Phillips (Ray) of Milton, Fla., and two grandchildren, Heston and Harrison Carpenter.
Funeral services for David Howlett will be conducted Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Barry Raley officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel and Friday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Chip Willingham, Steve Rigdon, Tony Rheaume, David Marksberry, Tim Taylor, and Richard Carpenter.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to make donations to your church or to the charity of your choice.
