Rosetta June Sturgill, age 90, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.
June was born in Logan County, Ky. on Sept. 12, 1930, to the late George Washington and Katherine (Case) Stanley. She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Auburn School where she was a Cook.
Mrs. Sturgill is preceded in death by her husband, Harlen Young “Screwdriver” Sturgill.
Mrs. Sturgil is survived by her two sons, Terry Gene Sturgill (Sharon) of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Larry Wayne Sturgill of Auburn, Ky.; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Brewington (David) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; a brother, Bobby Stanley (Cathy) of Auburn, Ky.; two sisters, Shirley Meador and Mary Oller (Jimmie) of Bowling Green, Ky.; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for June Sturgill were conducted Wednesday, April 7 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, April 7 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Mike Sturgill, Zack Sturgill, Noah Sturgill, Keith Blewitt, David Brewington, and Bobby Miller.
