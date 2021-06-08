Thomas Lee Williams, 84, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1936, in Pea Ridge, Ky., the son of the late John Williams and the late Iola Talley Williams. He was the husband of Nancy Bell Williams of Lewisburg, Ky., who survives.
Also, surviving are son, Tony White of Bowling Green, Ky.; daughter, Tonya Travis of Lewisburg, Ky.; sister, Brenda Bromm of Russellville, Ky.; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Teri White.
Cremation was chosen with no public services. Price Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
