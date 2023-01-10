Betty Ruth Orndorff, age 93, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home.
Betty was born in Logan County, Ky. on Friday, Sept. 13, 1929, to the late Charles Browning Noe and the late Lottie Annie (McReynolds) Noe. She was a member of the Berea Christian Church, formerly a nurse with the Logan County Hospital and Russellville Health Care and a farmer.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Haddox Orndorff, Sr.; son, Charlie Orndorff; daughter, Betty “Beth” Orndorff Brock; brother, Charles Mac Noe, and sister, Alberta Martin.
Betty is survived by her son Frank Orndorff, Jr. (Cindi) of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Nancy Orndorff of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Emily Ross, Kirk Orndorff (Nicolette), Samuel Orndorff (Jenny), Elyse Stuart (Jonothon), Dylan Anderson, and Josh Ross (Cara), and eight great-grandchildren, Ian Ross, Haddox Ross, Maddie Ross, Wyatt Orndorff, Samuel Orndorff, Grayson Stuart, Gabe Ross, and Hope Ross.
Memorial services for Betty Ruth Orndorff were conducted Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Berea Christian Church with Dan Lovell officiating. Visitation began from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Berea Cemetery C/O Frank Orndorff, Jr., 2705 Corinth Oakville Road, Russellville, KY 42276.
