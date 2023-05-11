Allen Bell, 80, of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tenn.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 13 from 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of Todd County Funeral Home with Rev. Lisa Balboa officiating. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. until time of service.
