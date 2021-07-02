John W. Cates, age 69, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
John was a Logan County native born Aug. 21, 1951, to J.G. Cates, III and Louise Reynolds. He was the owner and operator of C&C Contracting, Cates Farms, and USA Rental & Supply. He was a co-founder of Calvary Chapel, a member of The Gideons, the Cattleman’s Association, and American Legion, and chairman of the planning and zoning committee.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Cates; brother, Willie Cates, and daughter in law, Emily Cates.
John is survived by his father, J.G. Cates of Russellville, Ky.; his mother, Louise Reynolds of Russellville, Ky.; his wife, Frances Cates; four sons, John Paul Cates of Scottsville, Ky., Chad Lineberry and Rebecca of Gray, Tenn., Wayne Cates and Jennifer of Tulsa, Okla., and Robert Cates and Tiffany of Russellville, Ky.; three brothers, Jimmy Cates and Paul of Florida, Barry Cates and Missy of Russellville, Ky., and Audie Bray and Sharon of Russellville, Ky.; four sisters, Bonnie DeArmond and Ray of Russellville, Ky., Laurie Holloway and Phil of Russellville, Ky., Marti Drake and Troy of White House, Tenn., and Teresa Price and Jeff of Brandenburg, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for John W. Cates will be conducted Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Calvin Naylor, Bro. Nick Stamps, Bro. Jeff Noffsinger, and Bro. Perryn Dillard officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Wednesday, June 30 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 1 from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Nathan Cates, David Cates, Andrew Cates, Joshua Cates, Jordan Cates, and Clarence Maddox.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons or Show Hope. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.