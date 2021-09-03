Wendell Earl Sears, 81, of Clifty, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville.
Funeral services will held Monday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in the Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Sunday, Sept. 5 from 5-8 p.m.
