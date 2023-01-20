Earl Gary Jones, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born in Detroit, Mich. on Feb. 24, 1943, a son of the late Earl Laverne and Edna Marie Jones. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from Bell South as a telephone repairman in Russellville. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Auburn.
Gary was devoted to his family first and foremost. He was a wonderful father who taught his children that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to if you are willing to work for it. He was an example of patience, tolerance, and his walk with Jesus Christ his Lord was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was best known for his strong hugs and even stronger kind heart, never meeting a stranger. He was best recognized for the love he and his wife shared with one another that can only be described as divinely inspired. When you saw one, you saw the other. Both loved to travel, making memories that would carry the remaining one until they can meet again in their heavenly home. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him a happiness only second to his wife.
Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Karen Jones; his son, Earl Gary Jones Jr. and wife, Sandra of Lewisburg; his daughter, Christine Ann Cooper and husband, Bo of Auburn; three grandchildren, Chelsey Nichole Jones of Mayfield, Earl Thomas Jones of Benton, and Megan Allen and husband, Justin of Auburn; and two great-grandchildren, Sam and Cooper Allen of Auburn. Also surviving are his dearest friends, Sean, Cori, Sean Jr. and Aidan Simpson.
A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 34 Montgomery Exit, Auburn, with Pastor Tony Brown officiating. Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12-2 p.m. A meal will follow the service at the church.
Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, an organization helping to build homes for disabled veterans. Envelopes will be available at the church.
