Emma Dian Sweatt Parks passed away on Sept. 19, 2021.
Dian was born Aug. 19, 1937, in Logan County, Ky. to the late Hugh T. and Annabelle Watkins. At a young age, Dian married Paul Clinton Sweatt in 1953. To this union, there were six beautiful, loving children: Billy Mac Sweatt (Karen), Paula Dian DeBerry (Ron), Patricia Annette Sloan (Robert), Alan Drew Sweatt, Pamela Gwen Worsham (Jerry), and Clinton Scott Sweatt (Ginger). To these were born ten “truly” grandkids: Clint and Casey Sweatt, Ryan and Jena Clinard, John and Lyndsey Worsham, Paul, Elizabeth, and Olivia Sweatt, and Rob DeBerry. Dian also had 16 great-grandchildren: Corbin and Colton Sweatt, Hudson, Carson, Dawson, and Jackson Clinard, Emma Welch, Annabelle, and Mary Rhett Story, Will and Matthew DeBerry, Pearson, Duke, and Ruby Jo Worsham, Jerrilyn and Weston Baldwin.
In 1978 Dian’s husband, Paul Clinton Sweatt died prematurely at age 43. Dian had six children by age 29 and was widowed for the first time at age 39 but was an unbelievable Mother through all those times and much loved by her children. Dian’s heart was broken again with the loss of her much-beloved daughter, Patricia, who died in 2011, and then her loving son, Alan, in 2019.
Dian was a widow from 1978-1988 at which time she married William Porter Parks and acquired an even larger stepfamily of five: Mike, Steve, David, and Chris Parks, and Mary Gortney. After 29 years of marriage, Porter passed away in 2017 leaving a big vacuum in her life. Dian also had 9 step-grandchildren and 9 great step-grandchildren.
Dian dedicated her life to Jehovah in November 1978. Her love and desire were to witness to all and make Jehovah’s name known and to preach about his Son, Jesus Christ, and the heavenly kingdom and the government that will bring peaceful conditions to all mankind. She made this and her family her focus, especially after retiring from Kroger after 30 years.
Public graveside services will be conducted Friday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. in the Springfield Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the graveside service.
She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed, but she will live on in all her family and friends that loved her so.
In lieu of flowers, Dian has requested donations be made to her congregation: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Springfield, Tenn.
Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
