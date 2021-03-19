Eric Cravener, age 54, of Springfield, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.
Eric was born in Armstrong County, Penn. on Nov. 24, 1966, to the late George and Dorothy Irene (Simmers) Cravener. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Tenn., worked in retail, and loved singing gospel and country music.
Along with his parents, Eric is preceded in death by his brother, Rick Cravener.
Eric is survived by his wife of 27, years Patty Cravener; son, Chris Cravener and daughter, Grace Cravener both of Springfield, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Betty Hinton; sister-in-law, Susan Wilson; three brothers-in-law, Mike Howard, Mitchell Howard, and Kerry Howard all of Russellville, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Eric Cravener will be conducted Friday, March 19 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Jerry Taylor, Bro. Donnie Bryant, and Bro. Gary Dillard officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday, March 18 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, March 19 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.