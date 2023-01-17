Curtis Lee Coursey, 63, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his residence in Lewisburg, Ky.
He was born Monday, May 25, 1959, the son of the late Roy “Chatty” Coursey and the late Alma Delk Coursey. He was the husband of Brenda Coursey, who survives.
He was a machine operator for Emerson Electric and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughter, Rebecca Ferguson (Daniel) of Russellville, Ky.; step-daughter, Shelley Westray (Kelly) of Lexington, Ky.; two step-granddaughters, Shelby Christmas (Adrian) of Lexington, Ky. and Shanna Stokes of Lexington, Ky.; three grandsons, Derek Ferguson of Russellville, Ky., Kaleb Ferguson (Onahka) of Russellville, Ky., and Seth Ferguson (Anna) of Russellville, Ky.; great-grandson, Maddox Ferguson of Russellville, Ky.; four brothers, Wendell Coursey (Sue) of Russellville, Ky., Jimmy Ray Coursey of Lewisburg, Ky., James “Curly” Coursey of Lewisburg, Ky., and Chris Coursey of Lewisburg, Ky., and two sisters, Diane Porter (Rex) of Lewisburg, Ky. and Tammy Sue Spivey of Lewisburg, Ky. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, KY with Bro. Chad Johnson and Warren Stuart officiating. Interment will be in Elk Lick Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
