Arvil Lee Roberts, 82, of Sharon Grove, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Chapman and the Rev. Larry Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Visitation began at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.