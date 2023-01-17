Katherine Ann Robertson, 73, of Belton, Ky., stepped into her eternal place of peace and rest Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Aug. 7, 1949, to the late Woodrow Williams and Lorine (Stinson) Williams. She was married to the late David Robertson, the love of her life, for nearly 47 years. She leaves behind two sisters, Joyce Robertson, and Carolyn Engler. She is survived by Windy (Kerry) Dunn, Woody (Corrina) Robertson, and her baby daughter, Amy Robertson. She was the best Mammaw to Nicholas Dunn, Paul Michael (Hailey) Fritsch, Faith Dunn, Ruth Ann Robertson, Matthew Robertson, Isabell Dunn, and Lucas Dunn.
She loved her great-grands dearly. They are Scarlett Dunn, Aurora Harper, and Conrad Fritsch. She played a big part in raising several of her nieces and nephews.
She retired from Red Kap of Russellville after 34 years of service. She was an active member of Belton Beechmont General Baptist Church. Her passion was spending time with her grandkids. She made the effort to carve out a special place in each of their hearts. She was known for her gentle and loving nature, always putting others before herself. The void she leaves behind is vast.
Her motto in life was Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 14 beginning at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Bobby Allen and Bro. Kerry Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation began Friday, Jan. 13 after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.