Gish Arnold, Jr., 84, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 6th and Main Streets, Russellville with Bro. Joe Ball and Mickey Meguiar officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. until service time. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
