Sue Carol Rainwaters, age 76, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home.
Sue was born in Logan County, Ky. on Feb. 22, 1946, to the late Frank Litchford and the late Julia Beatrice (Johnson) Litchford Marshall (Virgil Marshall Sr.) She was a member of Plainview General Baptist Church.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Owen Rainwaters; sister, Judy Litchford Nash, and grandson, Kyle Owen Morgan.
Sue is survived by her two daughters, Darla Tinsley (Art) of Bowling Green, Ky. and Tammi Walton (Allen) of Greenville, Ky.; two brothers, James Litchford of Huntington, Ind. and Virgil Marshall (Liz) of Russellville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Laura Dulworth (Jaymes), Preston Monroe (Joni) and Brett Carver (Hunter); four great-grandchildren, Caleb Dulworth, Connor Dulworth, Bennett Monroe, and Linley Carver, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Sue Carol Rainwaters were conducted Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. David Youngblood officiating. Burial followed in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, March 20 from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jaymes Dulworth, Caleb Dulworth, Preston Monroe, Jim Litchford, Mike Litchford, and Allen Walton. Honorary pallbearers are Bennett Monroe, Connor Dulworth, Linley Carver, and Hunter Carver.
