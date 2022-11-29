Robert Leo “Bob” McLellan, Sr., age 76, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Bob was born in Warren County, Ky. on Nov. 6, 1946, to the late George Leo and Hazel Katherine (Freeman) McLellan. Bob was a member of the Dripping Spring Baptist Church, a farmer, and a truck driver. He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Neale and James McLellan.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne McLellan; three sons, Robby McLellan (Debbie) of Russellville, Ky., Tim McLellan (Meredith) of Owensboro, Ky., and John McLellan (Susan) of Russellville, Ky.; a sister, Nancy Lee Alford of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Jacob Harris (Heather), Cody McLellan (Chanda), Ansley McLellan, Grace McLellan, Lindsey McLellan, Jillian McLellan, Sarah Kate McLellan, Brady McLellan, and Drew McLellan, and two great-granddaughters, Selah Rose Harris and Marlee Jane McLellan.
Funeral services for Bob McLellan will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Plano Baptist Church in Bowling Green with Bro. Royce Pile officiating. Burial will follow in the Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the Plano Baptist Church.
Pallbearers are Robby McLellan, Tim McLellan, John McLellan, Jacob Harris, Cody McLellan, Brady McLellan, and Drew McLellan.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideons. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
