Annabelle Morgan, age 65, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mrs. Morgan was a Victoria, Texas native born May 23, 1957. She was a church pianist. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Neal Moore, Sr., and her son, Eddie Morgan.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Moore of Brownwood, Texas; her husband of 21 years, Kenny Morgan of Russellville, Ky.; two sons, John D. Morgan and wife Maggie of Auburn, Ky., and Bobby Morgan and wife Julie of Russellville, Ky.; two daughters, Lauren Morgan Bratcher and husband Matthew of Bowling Green, Ky. and Angela Shrum and husband Chris of Auburn, Ky.; one brother, Jimmy Neal Moore, Jr. of Waco, Texas; one sister, Elizabeth Olivares of Brownwood, Texas, and 11 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Annabelle Morgan will be conducted Saturday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at Red Oak Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Franklin officiating. Visitation will begin at the church Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. until the service hour of 11 a.m. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Red Oak Grove Cemetery Fund in the care of Pam Morgan, 3675 Orndorff Mill Rd., Russellville, KY 42276.
