Mary Lou Shelton, 90, of Dunmor, Ky., passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 11 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Rogers officiating. Burial followed in the Russellville Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, July 10 after 6 p.m. and Tuesday, July 11 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.