Bobby Gene Smith, age 75, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Hopkins Nursing and Rehab.
Bobby was born in Simpson County, Ky. on Aug. 10, 1946, to the late James Roland and Maccie (Gregory) Smith. He was a Baptist, a United States Army veteran, and retired from Mahle where he was a machine operator.
Bobby is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Smith, and Raymond Smith.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Smith of Auburn, Ky. and Teresa Smith (Reece Holland) of Richmond, Ky.; three brothers, Bud Smith (Mary Elsie) of Auburn, Ky., Steve Smith (Susan) of Auburn. Ky., and Kenny Smith of Auburn, Ky.; three sisters, Jodi Ogles of Franklin, Ky., Rita Jackson of Scottsville, Ky., and Anita Smith of Madisonville, Ky., and two grandchildren, Nikolas Smith and Makenzie Smith.
Graveside services for Bobby Smith will be conducted Friday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, Feb. 26 from 12-1:45 p.m. at Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel.
