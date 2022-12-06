Coren Henry Estes, age 88, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Dec. 02, 2022, at his home.
Coren was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Logan County, Ky. to the late Joseph Henry Estes and late Eunice Euline Robinson Estes. Coren worked as a farmer, ER Carpenter, Kroger, and Big Lots. He has been a member of Chandlers Chapel Church since he was 13 years old and a member of the Logan Telephone Board for over 43 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Estes; sister, Cola Nash, and great-grandson, Colton Scruggs.
He is survived by sons, Richard Estes of Auburn, Ky. and Ron Estes and wife Lisa of Greenbrier, Tenn.; daughter, Sheila Scruggs and husband Jimbo of Auburn, Ky.; five grandchildren, Adam Scruggs and wife Kayla, Tyler Scruggs and wife Paxton, Evan Estes and wife Sierra, Claire Estes, and Eli Estes and wife Katie, and two great-grandchildren, Abby Scruggs and Easton Scruggs.
Funeral services for Coren Henry Estes will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Chandlers Chapel Church with Bro. Mark Rogers, Bro. Wayne Thomas and Bro. Darrin Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Thursday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church at 2 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery Fund in memory of Coren Estes.
