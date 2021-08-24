Samuel (Sammy) Redford Wells, 73, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Rev. Sherry Perry officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Visitation began at the funeral home Friday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m.
